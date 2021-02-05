Hyundai Creta Records 78% Sales Growth In January 2021

Last month, Hyundai retailed a total of 12,284 units of the Creta SUV, thereby registering a YoY sales growth of 78.02 per cent

Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in India during March last year. The first-generation model used to be the best-selling SUV in its segment, but that crown was lost to its cousin, the Kia Seltos. However, the second-gen Creta managed to take back the best-seller title, and has stayed at the top of the sales charts ever since.

During last month, Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in the Indian market once again, with total retail of 12,284 units. During the same period last year, i.e., January 2020, the sales figure of the Creta (old-gen model) stood at 6,900 units, which translates to a 78.02 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis in January 2021.

It can be seen here that the new-generation model has posted better sales numbers than the older one. In December 2020, the Creta managed to retail a total of 10,592 units. Thus, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the SUV’s sales have grown by 15 per cent in January 2021. Seems like New Year sales rush was strong for the Creta, despite the price hike it received last month.

One reason for the popularity of the Hyundai Creta is its brilliant powertrain options. There are three engines on offer – a 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS and 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (115 PS and 250 Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140 PS and 242 Nm) – along with a plethora of transmission choices. The abundance of engine options allows the Creta to appeal to a wide audience.

It also gets plenty of equipment, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), Blue Link connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID), panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats (front row), push-button start/stop, e-parking brake with auto-hold, cabin air purifier, electrically-operated ORVMs, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, etc.

Safety features on offer include ABS with EBD, child safety locks, central locking system with alarm, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and up to 6 airbags. Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and of course, Kia Seltos.