New Hyundai Creta Posts Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales In July 2024

Hyundai posted 49,013 units sold domestically in July 2024 with the new Creta leading the way garnering its highest ever monthly tally of 17,350 units

In July 2024, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported total sales of 64,563 units with 49,013 units sold domestically and 15,550 units exported. For the year-to-date period from January to July 2024, the second largest car producer in the country achieved total sales of 4,50,335 units, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 4.31 per cent.

The SUV segment continues to draw in consistent volumes, accounting for 66.6 per cent of total HMIL domestic sales in that period. The facelifted Hyundai Creta made its debut earlier this year with notable exterior and interior changes and it has been well received by customers. It has achieved a key milestone of one lakh unit sales by July 2024 in the domestic market.

In July 2024, the midsize SUV registered its highest ever monthly tally of 17,350 units in the Indian market. The brand is planning to launch the updated version of the Alcazar soon in India and it will feature exterior and interior revisions similar to the latest Creta. However, it will have notable differences compared to its five-seater sibling.

Speaking on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “We have posted an overall sales growth of 4.31% Year-on-Year in the period of January to July 2024. SUVs continue to demonstrate a robust contribution, accounting for 66.6% of total HMIL domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA achieved key milestones of 1 Lakh unit sales till July 2024, while also achieving highest ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units in July 2024.”

Back to the Creta, it is available in a broad range and comes equipped with numerous features. It includes a Level 2 ADAS safety suite that offers various active and passive safety features, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and front ventilated seats. Regarding performance, this five-seater SUV is available with three engine options.

They are a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine. Transmission choices for the Hyundai Creta include a six-speed manual, a CVT, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.