Hyundai Creta Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales In Jan 2023

Hyundai Creta is currently available in three powertrain options: a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.4L turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed that the Creta has recorded a domestic tally of 15,037 units in the month of January 2023. By doing so, this has become the highest ever monthly volume tally for the class-leading midsize SUV. The second generation Hyundai Creta made its market debut in early 2020 and it has lived up to the success of its predecessor.

Between March 2020 and January 2023, the latest Hyundai Creta registered a total of 3,71,267 units. The first generation Creta was responsible for a domestic tally of 4,67,030 units between June 2015 and February 2020. The old model really set the tone for the segment as it opened up plenty of underlying volume potential, which ultimately led to more brands jumping on the bandwagon.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is indeed selling faster than the previous one. Cumulatively, the five-seater has set a new benchmark in the midsize SUV space by garnering over 8.3 lakh unit sales since June 2015. The SUV is currently priced at Rs. 10.84 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.13 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The updated 2023 Hyundai Creta has also been introduced with a price hike of Rs. 20,000 for petrol variants and Rs. 40,000 for diesel variants. The features list now gets six airbags as a standard fitment while safety tech like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, rear disc brakes and adjustable seatbelt height are also available.

The Hyundai Creta derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The NA petrol mill develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the diesel unit kicks out 116 PS peak power and 250 Nm of torque.

The smaller turbocharged petrol engine makes 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. All the engines now comply with RDE emission standards and they are E20 fuel ready. One of the key reasons for the Creta’s success is its expansive range and a packed equipment list.