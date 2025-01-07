Hyundai Creta achieved its highest-ever annual domestic sales figure of 1,86,919 units in the 2024 calendar year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has achieved its highest-ever yearly domestic sales for the calendar year 2024. With a total of 6,05,433 units sold domestically, this milestone marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking performance for the brand. Including exports, HMIL’s total sales soared to 7,64,119 units this past CY.

Last month, Hyundai registered total sales of 55,078 units which includes 42,208 units sold domestically and 12,870 exported. While local sales experienced a marginal decline of 1.3 per cent compared to December 2023, exports fell by 6.1 per cent year-on-year. Despite these slight decreases, the Hyundai Creta stood out as the brand’s star performer.

The midsize SUV achieved its highest-ever annual domestic sales figure of 1,86,919 units in the 2024 calendar year, reaffirming its strong presence in the SUV segment. This achievement propelled Hyundai to its highest SUV contribution yet to domestic sales, reaching 67.6 per cent last year. It also saw substantial growth in its CNG portfolio, bolstered by the launch of its dual-cylinder technology.

In CY 2024, Hyundai launched the facelifted Creta and Alcazar. Looking ahead, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Positioned in the competitive midsize electric SUV segment, the Creta EV will rival forthcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, Tata Harrier EV and the recently launched Mahindra BE 6.

The pictures of the Hyundai Creta Electric are already out and it will be sold in two battery pack options with the claimed driving range going up to 473 km on a single charge. It will be sold in multiple trims and gets a redesigned centre console and a new steering wheel compared to the ICE model. The charging socket is positioned up front.

The Creta has been a cornerstone of Hyundai’s success for several years now in India. The ICE variant is offered in 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L CRDi diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines with multiple transmission choices. It is currently priced between Rs. 11.11 lakh and Rs. 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom).