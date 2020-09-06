Hyundai Creta Posted 96% Growth In August 2020

The Hyundai Creta continues to sell in large numbers, and the mid-size SUV has become the best-selling Hyundai car in the month of August 2020

With the rising competition in the mid-size SUV segment, Hyundai Motor India Ltd introduced the second-gen version of its Creta in the Indian market a few months ago, and the new model has brought in nothing but more success to the Creta nameplate. Creta has gone on to become the highest-selling SUV in the entire Indian market, and recorded a 96 per cent Year-on-Year growth in August 2020.

Hyundai managed to sell 11,758 units of the Creta in the country last month, which is almost double the 6,001 units the carmaker shipped to buyers in August last year. This number has made the Creta the highest-selling Hyundai car, as well as the best-selling SUV in the Indian market in the month of August 2020.

Talking about the Creta, Hyundai offers the SUV with three different engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque; and a 1.5-litre oil burner that has a peak power output of 115 PS and a peak torque rating of 250 Nm.

The transmission options are plenty, with a 6-speed manual gearbox being offered as standard with the 1.5-litre engines. Additionally, the 1.5-litre petrol engine gets an optional IVT, while the oil burner gets an optional 6-speed AT. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT auto as standard.

The Creta’s wide equipment list is also key to its popularity. The features on offer with the SUV include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select.

Hyundai currently retails the Creta at a base price of Rs 9.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car competes against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG Hector etc.