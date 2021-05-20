Hyundai Creta N Performance SUV Imagined Digitally

If Hyundai were to make a performance-spec version of the Creta SUV, it would probably look something like this

Hyundai Creta is the most popular SUV in the Indian market currently. Its second-generation version was launched here in March last year, with a multitude of engine and transmission options, a long list of features, and of course, eye-catchy styling. However, the SUV would be an absolute heart-stealer in a performance-oriented avatar, as can be seen in these digitally rendered images.

Digital artist Kleber Silva has imagined the Hyundai Creta as an ‘N’ performance model. Starting at the front end, we see a new front grille with blacked-out tri-arrow elements. The split headlamps have been restyled as well, and there are air vents just below them. The front bumper features a massive air dam, along with an integrated lip spoiler with red highlights.

At the sides, we see a new pair of black alloy wheels, and the SUV sports disc brakes on all corners with red-painted ‘N’ branded callipers. Other noticeable features on the side profile include chrome door handles, blacked-out ORVMs (with integrated LED turn indicators), and side skirts (which get black cladding and red highlights).

At the rear, some design inspiration has been taken from Hyundai Kona N; the rear bumper gets integrated diffuser fins (with red highlights, of course) and massive dual exhaust tips. The roof-mounted spoiler is also new, and features an integrated triangular stop lamp. The taillights get a subtle redesign as well.

The SUV sports a dual-tone paint scheme – white with black roof – which looks extremely cool. Apart from that, this digitally rendered model also gets a pair of silver-finished roof rails and a shark-fin antenna. There’s an ‘N’ badge on the tailgate, and another one on the front grille. The wheel hub covers and side skirts feature ‘N’ branding as well.

Hyundai has not hinted at an N performance variant of the Creta, but an N-line version might be offered in the future. The N-line Creta wouldn’t get a larger engine or more power though, only a few changes to the steering and suspension to improve the handling, and perhaps a body kit. With Hyundai planning to launch its N sub-brand in India, we would love for the Creta N-line to turn into reality!