Hyundai Creta N Performance SUV Digitally Imagined, Looks Irresistible

Check out this digitally-rendered model of Hyundai Creta N, which imagines the performance-spec SUV in a production-ready avatar

Hyundai Creta was launched in India back in 2015, and in 2020, its second-generation model was introduced in our market. The current-gen Creta is one of the highest-selling vehicles in our country, thanks to its competitive price, long list of features, and a plethora of powertrain options. However, auto enthusiasts like us would’ve loved it if there was a go-faster, performance version of the SUV on sale as well.

Until Hyundai officially launches a performance-spec ‘N’ version of the Creta, we can look at this concept rendering. Created by Shashank Das (@sdesyn), this digitally rendered Hyundai Creta N concept shows us what the high-performance version of the SUV might look like. The changes to the front fascia include a new blacked-out front grille, with multiple vertical slats.

The split headlamp design remains unchanged, although it now features darkened glass. The front bumper is completely new, with a wide air dam, and it also gets carbon fibre cladding and a front splitter (finished in bright red). At the sides, we see a new set of Vossen VPS-308 wheels, shod with low profile Pirelli P Zero tyres. The suspension has been lowered, which should improve the handling of the vehicle.

We also see a stronger shoulderline, which waves along the length of the car. The ORVMs sport a dual-tone finish (black and body-coloured), with integrated LED turn indicators. The pillars and roof of the vehicle have been blacked out, and there are carbon fibre inserts on the C-pillars and along the sides of the roof.

At the rear, we see redesigned taillights, featuring a single-piece design. The rear bumper gets an integrated diffuser and integrated rear foglamps. The vehicle also gets dual-exhaust pipes, which add a touch of sportiness. This digitally-rendered Creta N sports ‘Performance Blue’ exterior paint, which is the signature colour for Hyundai’s ‘N’ and ‘N Line’ models.

There are no roof rails here, and ventilated disc brakes are available on all four wheels. The Hyundai logo on the nose and tail are blacked out, and we also see ‘N’ badges on the SUV, on the front grille and the tailgate. The artist has imagined this performance SUV with over 200 HP of peak power, which would be great if it ever translates to real life!