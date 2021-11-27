Hyundai Creta Latest Prices & Waiting Period [Nov 2021]

Check out the latest price list of Hyundai Creta here, along with the recent updates about the waiting period of the SUV

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular midsize SUVs in India. The demand for it is quite strong in our market, but sadly, the manufacturing capacity falls short compared to that, mainly due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Right now, the waiting period for the Creta ranges between 8 to 9 months, as per our dealer sources. If the chip shortage continues (and industry experts say that it will), the wait times could increase even further in the coming months, at least for those variants of the Creta that are in high demand.

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.5L NA petrol unit, capable of generating 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Hyundai Creta (petrol) price list Variant Price 1.5L E MT Rs. 10.16 lakh 1.5L EX MT Rs. 11.12 lakh 1.5L S MT Rs. 12.35 lakh 1.5L SX Executive MT Rs. 13.34 lakh 1.5L SX MT Rs. 14.13 lakh 1.5L SX CVT Rs. 15.61 lakh 1.5L SX (O) CVT Rs. 16.82 lakh 1.4L SX Turbo DCT Rs. 16.83 lakh 1.4L SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs. 17.87 lakh

The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant, which is capable of belting out 115 PS and 250 Nm. This engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The third and most powerful option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor, rated at 140 PS and 242 Nm, which comes mated exclusively to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. All powertrain choices are offered in a front-wheel-drive configuration.

Hyundai Creta (diesel) price list Variant Price 1.5L E MT Rs. 10.63 lakh 1.5L EX MT Rs. 12.03 lakh 1.5L S MT Rs. 13.31 lakh 1.5L SX Executive MT Rs. 14.30 lakh 1.5L SX MT Rs. 15.09 lakh 1.5L SX (O) MT Rs. 16.37 lakh 1.5L SX AT Rs. 16.57 lakh 1.5 SX (O) AT Rs. 17.78 lakh

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, etc. Interestingly, a facelifted version of the Creta recently debuted in Indonesia, and it is expected to arrive in India around late 2022.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi