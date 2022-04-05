Hyundai Creta Knight Edition – Top Changes Over Standard Version

Hyundai Creta gets a special ‘Knight Edition’ version in India, and here, we’ve listed all the differences it gets over the standard SUV

Hyundai Motors has introduced a special edition of Creta in India- Creta Knight Edition. This new edition of the SUV features a few aesthetic changes over the regular version, but there are no mechanical changes here. The ‘Knight Edition’ surely looks like an attractive proposition for people who want a little exclusivity with their Creta.

Here. we have listed the four main differences between the standard Hyundai Creta and its Knight Edition.

Exterior design

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets a black gloss finish on the skid plates (front and rear), side sill garnish, and roof rails. The lightning arc C-pillar and front grille are also painted gloss black, and the latter gets red highlights as well. The alloy wheels feature a dark metal finish, and the front brake callipers have been painted red. Also, there’s a ‘Knight Edition’ emblem on the tailgate.

Interior styling

The Knight Edition version has the same cabin design as the standard Creta. However, it gets an all-black interior colour theme, with coloured highlights on the AC vents. The special edition SUV also gets coloured stitching for the seat upholstery and steering wheel wrap.

Available with two trim options only

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available in two trim levels – S+ and SX(O). The ‘S+’ trim gets a few additional features over the ‘S’ trim of the standard Creta, including trio-beam LED headlamps (with crescent glow LED DRLs), alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and an LED reading lamp. The ‘SX(O)’ trim has the same equipment list as the same trim level of the standard version.

Available with two engine options only

There are just two engine options available on the Knight Edition Creta. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA petrol mill (115 PS/144 Nm), available with a choice between a 5-speed MT and a CVT. The second one is a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor (115 PS/250 Nm), which can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The manual transmission is offered only on the ‘S+’ trim, while the ‘SX(O)’ trim only gets the automatic transmission options with both engines.

Price

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is priced from Rs. 13.35 lakh to 18.01 lakh. As for the standard Creta, its price ranges from Rs. 10.28 lakh to Rs. 17.87 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).