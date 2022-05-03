Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched In India At Rs. 13.51 Lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets a dark-themed exterior and interior while new trims and features have been introduced as part of the MY22 update

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Creta knight Edition following a set of teaser images in the last few days. The prices start at Rs. 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and it celebrates the success of the brand as an SUV producer in the domestic market. Speaking of the new launch, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said

“As we truly believe in enriching customer experiences throughout their life, we have a vast portfolio of SUVs that cater to the diverse needs of new age customers, facilitating them to live the Hyundai SUV Life. With the launch of the new CRETA Knight Edition, we are once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements.”

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition has been made available in the new S+ trim equipped with manual transmission and the fully loaded SX (O) trim in both IVT and AT options (both 1.5-litre MPi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine). It comes with an enhanced exterior carrying a dark theme to differentiate itself from the regular model.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1.5L MPi Petrol 6MT S+ Rs. 13,51,200 1.5L MPi Petrol IVT SX (O) Rs. 17,22,000 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel 6MT Rs. 14,47,200 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel 6AT Rs. 18,18,000

Some of the design highlights are a glossy black front grille with red inserts, glossy black skid plates at the front and the rear, C-pillar garnish, side sill garnish, roof rails, ORVMs, shark fin antenna and blackened tail lamp inserts. It also boasts body-coloured door handles, dark chrome finish to the emblem, red front brake callipers, Knight Edition emblem and dark metal coloured alloy wheels (16-inch in S+ and 17-inch in SX (O)).

The equipment list is packed with features such as a panoramic sunroof, triple-beam LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, all-black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts, alongside coloured stitching/piping for the steering wheel and seats adding sportiness. As part of MY2022 updates, Hyundai has introduced TPMS as a standard fitment.

Other inclusions are a glossy black centre console on SX (O) trims, new Denim Blue colour, iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) on the Creta 1.5-litre Petrol S trim, 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT in the new S+ variant with multiple additional features over the S Trim including 16-inch black alloy wheels, wireless charger, disc brakes at the rear, ESC, VSM, HAC, paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, metallic pedals, powered ORVMs, power window, etc. The new Hyundai Creta 1.5L MPi Petrol S trim costs Rs. 12.83 lakh (ex-Showroom)