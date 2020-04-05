Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos To Get 5 New Rivals – Details Inside

Here we have listed the five mid-size SUVs that will be launched in India to take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The mid-size SUV segment is all the rage at the moment as new manufacturers are trying to make the most of its ever-increasing popularity and the existing brands are looking to consolidate their approach to space with brand new models. With the second generation Creta just launched, companies like Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault and Mahindra-Ford are planning for competitors in the near future.

Renault showcased the Duster with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine at the 2020 Auto Expo last month. It produces 153 bhp and 250 Nm – a massive 48 bhp and 108 Nm more than the old 1.5-litre K9K engine. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT as an option. The SUV received a facelift late last year and the addition of the new engine could help in reviving its sales upon arrival mostly next month.

Under the India 2.0 project, Skoda and Volkswagen are working on bringing up Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivals. The mid-size SUVs have plenty in common including the MQB A0 IN platform that is heavily localised for use in India specifically. The Vision IN concept based Skoda SUV will resemble the Kamiq in design and the Taigun was displayed in its near-production form at the biennial Auto Expo.

The later stages of this calendar year will see the debut of these SUVs with small capacity turbocharged engines mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Mahindra and Ford’s joint venture will see the launch of a C-segment SUV first and it will be followed by a mid-size SUV which was reportedly in its final stages of approval.

All these four SUVs will have high local content to be competitively priced against new Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, we do expect the Vision IN based SUV and the Taigun to make immediate impacts. Volkswagen recently brings in the T-Roc but it only competes against the top-end variants of the Creta and Seltos by some margin as it is positioned in an upwardly segment and deliveries will begin from April end.

The T-Roc will be sold through CBU channel and already 300 units have been booked reportedly. It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 148 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It gets loads of premium equipment and technologies.