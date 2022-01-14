Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos To Get 2 New Rivals This Year – Details

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota midsize SUVs will boast a strong hybrid technology that could help in them having an electric-only mode for short runs

The midsize SUV segment is currently led by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and both will get new competitors from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Despite being the largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki does not have a midsize SUV on sale. It could complement the brand’s SUV lineup as the Vitara Brezza compact SUV is already a top seller in its space.

Toyota has a strong working relationship with Maruti Suzuki and the association will help in bringing out midsize SUVs for each brand. While the Urban Cruiser and Glanza are rebadged versions of the Vitara Brezza and Baleno respectively, the upcoming Toyota midsize SUV will be different as it will be developed based on the brand’s requirements.

As we previously said, the midsize SUV duo will be underpinned by Toyota’s DNGA platform currently being used by compact SUVs such as Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize in the Asian markets. It is a low-cost derivative of the modular TNGA developed for emerging markets. Initially, the midsize SUV will be manufactured by Toyota at its Karnataka plant and supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

The Maruti midsize SUV could carry the Vitara name as well as it could be dropped from the Brezza’s lineup to create a differentiation. The Maruti Suzuki version is codenamed YFG while D22 is what the Toyota five-seater internally called as and both will be launched before Diwali 2022 and they will debut in quick intervals.

As for the performance, both will use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a strong hybrid technology and they could run on electric-only mode for short distances – increasing the overall fuel economy. They are expected to have a brimmed features list pertaining to comfort, convenience, connectivity, assistance and safety.

The Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 could carry aggressive pricing upon their arrival as well. Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to debut the Celerio CNG this month and it will be followed by the facelifted Baleno in Feb 2022, updated Ertiga and Xl6, new generation Brezza by mid-2022 and an all-new Alto in the second half of this calendar year.