Hyundai Creta Joins Ladakh Police Force, Dons Cop Car Livery

Hyundai Creta is a capable offering from the South Korean carmaker, and it has been recently deployed at Ladakh Police’s tourist wing

Hyundai Creta manages to post big numbers on the sales tally every month. The compact SUV is currently on sale in its second-gen avatar and is highly loved by the Indian audience. Now, the SUV has unlocked another achievement for itself, as it joins the high-altitude police force. In simpler words, Hyundai Creta is the new choice of wheels of the Ladakh Police. The department has procured the top-spec SX trim of the latest Hyundai Creta with all the cop car details.

The Creta in the police livery features only a handful of changes on the outside. It gets decals specific to the Ladakh Police’s fleet and a beacon on the top. In the pictures, two examples can be seen parked alongside each other. However, the exact number of Cretas procured by Ladakh Police is still not known. Also, the complete details of the car in its police vehicle attire are still under cover. Well, this isn’t surprising at all.

The Creta in its second-gen avatar is quite a capable SUV. It boasts of a notable road presence, ample interior space, a super-long feature list, numerous engine-gearbox options, and a long variant line-up. Prices start from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant and top out at Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim.

Talking of the engine options, there are three on offer – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. The naturally-aspirated petrol and the oil burner produce a peak power output of 115 PS, whereas the turbocharged petrol motor has 140 horses on tap. Transmission options on the Creta include a 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT.

The Creta also comes loaded to the brim. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, steering-mounted paddle shifters, ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, powered front seats, fully digital instrument console, rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, and more onboard.

Also, a mid-life refresh is already in the pipeline, and the test mules were recently spotted on the test. The updated model will get a Tucson-inspired face with a redesigned grille and repositioned headlamps.