Hyundai Creta Facelift To Launch Early Next Year, Verna-Like Design

Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to launch early next year and will draw design cues from the new generation Verna

Hyundai has been selling the facelifted version of the Hyundai in the international markets for quite a while. The midsize SUV on sale in India remains largely unaltered since its debut back in early 2020 and is based on the iX25 sold in China. Over the last three years, Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy has brought a new lease of life to its portfolio.

The Venue received a big upgrade last year while the new generation Tucson and Verna arrived with brand new styling cues echoing the future. Up next, Hyundai appears to be developing another facelift for the best-selling midsize SUV in the country, the Creta. It will more likely be different from the existing global model judging by the spy images and more in line with the Venue.

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year. The front fascia will feature a more prominent grille section in a similar fashion to the new-gen Verna, a new split headlamp cluster and LED DRLs, a horizontal LED light bar, newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, tweaked bumper and trunk, etc.

The second largest car producer in the country will introduce the new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. It could be offered exclusively in the N Line trim or limited to the top-spec variants.

The N Line range will certainly help in squarely taking on 1.5L turbo iterations of the Taigun and Kushaq with a sportier exterior and interior, complemented by mechanical updates. The cabin will gain new features such as a 360-degree camera system and a suite of ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.

Up next, Hyundai will launch an all-new micro SUV dubbed the Exter and it will be positioned below the Venue. It will compete directly against the Tata Punch and will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios.