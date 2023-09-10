Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Again, New Details Revealed

Discover the all-new 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Stylish design, advanced features, and more! Get the latest details here.

Excitement is brewing in the Indian automotive market as Hyundai prepares to reveal the facelifted Creta early next year. The South Korean automaker has been testing the updated model on both domestic and international roads, sparking anticipation among car enthusiasts. The revamped mid-size SUV is poised to captivate the market with a series of teasers before opening the floodgates for bookings.

Recent spy shots of the Creta facelift have unveiled tantalising details that set it apart from the global variant currently available. Key elements to watch out for include a redesigned split headlight cluster with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, new roof rails, and alloy wheels. The rear end boasts a new H-shaped design for the taillights, along with a reprofiled bumper, blacked-out B-pillars, and a tweaked tailgate featuring a number plate recess and faux skid plates.

Hyundai Creta has enjoyed immense popularity as one of India’s best-selling SUVs. The second-generation Creta was launched in 2020, and anticipation for its facelift has been building. Officially, Hyundai has confirmed that the refreshed model will grace Indian roads in 2024, and it promises to distinguish itself significantly in terms of design from the international-spec model introduced in late 2021.

While the Creta facelift is expected to remain largely unchanged mechanically, a new engine introduction is highly likely. Hyundai discontinued the previous 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine in April 2023, due to non-compliance with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. This engine will be succeeded by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, which is also available on the new-gen Verna. The other engine options – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel – will continue forward.

The Hyundai Creta has always been known for its rich feature set, and the upcoming update will add more to the list. The Creta Facelift is set to introduce an array of new features, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an in-built dashcam. These enhancements, combined with updated interiors, promise to elevate the overall appeal of this mid-size SUV.

As the calendar turns, all eyes will be on Hyundai as it prepares to reveal the prices and specifications of the 2024 Creta facelift. With an enhanced design, a potential new engine, and a host of advanced features, the Creta Facelift is poised to make a significant mark in India’s competitive SUV segment. Stay tuned for more updates!