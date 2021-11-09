Hyundai Creta Facelift Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut On Nov 11

The soon-to-debut Hyundai Creta facelift has leaked online, revealing the updated design and additional equipment on offer

Hyundai is all set to globally unveil the Creta facelift on November 11 at GIIAS 2021 in Indonesia. However, before the vehicle was set to break cover, its leaked images have surfaced online, giving us a clear look at the exterior and interior design of the vehicle. The biggest change to the design is at the front end of the SUV.

The Creta facelift gets a Tucson-inspired face, featuring a parametric grille design with integrated LED DRLs at the sides. The main headlamps are positioned lower on the front bumper, similar to the current model, but with a more squarish look. The SUV gets black plastic cladding all around, and it also sports silver inserts on the bumpers (front and rear).

At the rear, we see a pair of restyled taillights, similar to the Russia-spec Creta. The tailgate features a ‘Creta’ badge, and the rear bumper gets faux diffuser treatment, with reverse parking lights at the sides. As for the side profile, it remains completely unchanged, save for the silver-finished cladding at the bottom.

As for the interior, it doesn’t feature any major changes, although the equipment list has been upgraded. The instrument cluster consists of a 10.25-inch TFT screen, just like on the Alcazar. The SUV also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cooled glove compartment, etc.

BlueLink connected car tech is also available on the SUV, and it has also been updated. The Creta facelift also gets Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) on the top-spec trim, which includes features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

In the Indonesian market, Hyundai will only offer a 1.5L NA petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm) on the SUV. The facelifted Creta is also expected to make its way to the Indian market in the near future, likely in the second half of 2022. Here, it will be offered with the same three engine options as the current model – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, and a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit.