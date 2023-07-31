Hyundai Creta Facelift Launching In India In Early 2024 – All Details

The much-awaited Hyundai Creta Facelift is set to debut in early 2024 and it will sport an all-new design and a new powertrain

The Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market. While the scenario may change as Kia has launched the Seltos facelift, the updated model of Creta will soon be landing on Indian shores. Earlier, it was speculated that the SUV will debut sometime in 2023 but Hyundai cleared the air by confirming its launch in 2024.

The test prototype of the Creta facelift has already been spotted a couple of times both in India as well as overseas. So, let’s have a look at its highlights. In terms of design, the updated model will get the majority of changes at the front end which includes a vertically stacked split headlamp setup inspired from Palisade flanking a new parametric design grill.

In addition to this, the latest spy shots suggest the inclusion of the brand’s latest H motive which we saw on the all-new Exter and upcoming new-gen Santa Fe. The overall silhouette will remain more or less the same, however, the Indian test mule was seen sporting the alloy wheels from the Alcazar.

So, Hyundai could use the existing multi-spoke 17-inch wheels for the lower trims, while the top-spec variant will get the new design. This also means that the Creta Facelift will likely get 18-inch wheels in order to match the new standards set by the latest Kia Seltos Facelift in the mid-size SUV segment.

The rear profile is bound to get updated with new tail lamps, most probably with the H pattern along with minor changes to the boot lid and rear bumper. In terms of new features, ADAS and 360-degree parking camera will be a part of the package. We haven’t caught any glimpse of the Creta facelift’s interiors yet but it is expected to get a new dashboard layout, inclined towards a premium appeal.

Under the hood, the Creta Facelift will carry forward the existing engine options minus the addition of the new 160 bhp 1.5-litre tGDi unit mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. As per the latest media reports, the SUV’s production is set to begin in January 2024 at the Hyundai’s Chennai-based facility and its launch is slated for the month of February.