2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift India Launch In H1 2023, To Get ADAS

2022 Hyundai Creta is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year and it will get a slew of revisions inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently launched the heavily updated Venue compact SUV in the domestic market and it has been followed by the debut of the fourth generation Tucson with Level ADAS features. While the new Tucson will go on sale on August 4, 2022 in India, it will be followed by the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle later this calendar year.

The EV will be brought into the country via SKD route and locally assembled at the Sirperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu and the deliveries could commence in early 2023. The Ioniq 5 is expected to be followed by the launch of the facelifted Creta in the first half of next year. The updated Creta made its global debut in Indonesia last year with an array of revisions.

With growing competition and new manufacturers coming to the party, the South Korean auto major will respond with the updated Creta. The 2023 Hyundai Creta for India will likely look similar to the Indonesia-spec version with the styling upgraded to stick by the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy. It makes sense considering that the Venue, Tucson and upcoming Verna represent the same design language.

The design highlights will include a parametric jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration of the lighting system and a large Hyundai emblem sitting in the middle, a prominent housing for the LED headlamps, a revised front bumper with a lower air inlet, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps, and so on.

We can expect new colour schemes to be part of the package as well. The interior will get its share of updates and the equipment list will likely comprise a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest BlueLink connectivity, new surface trims and materials, etc.

More importantly, it will get the ADAS tech found in the Tucson and it will be one of its major highlights. As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines will be utilised with no change in transmission options