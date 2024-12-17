Hyundai Creta EV To Officially Launch On January 17 In India

Hyundai plans to introduce its first midsize electric SUV, the Creta EV, in January 2025; could be offered with two battery options

As previously mentioned, the Hyundai Creta EV is set to make its global debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where its pricing will also be revealed. Competing with rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the Creta EV aims to carve out a significant position in this highly competitive electric SUV segment as it will more likely be priced aggressively.

Recent spy shots of the Hyundai Creta EV have revealed key design changes, emphasizing its electric identity. The vehicle features a new shut-off grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, and sleek 18-inch aero wheels. While the LED headlamps and tail lights resemble those on the regular Creta, the overall styling of the EV offers a more modern and streamlined look, enhancing its aerodynamic appeal.

These updates highlight the shift towards a more futuristic, electric-focused design for the Creta. The interior of the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to closely resemble that of its ICE counterpart with a similar cabin layout and familiar features. However, the K2 platform will undergo modifications to house the battery pack and integrate other electric-specific components.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Best Selling SUV, 31% Growth In Nov

The Hyundai Creta EV’s cabin will feature a dual-screen setup, comprising a 10.25-inch infotainment display paired with a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. It will also showcase unique touches specific to the electric variant, such as a redesigned steering wheel and a column-mounted drive mode selector. Additionally, the use of sustainable materials in the cabin is a possibility, further aligning with the EV’s eco-friendly focus.

In terms of features, the Creta EV is expected to offer a range of advanced equipment including six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and ventilated front seats. Other elements will include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs In India In 2025-26

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to offer both single and dual-motor variants with a range of over 450 km on a full charge. It will also support DC fast charging, allowing for faster recharges. The powertrain is likely to be similar to that of the base model of the Kona Electric.