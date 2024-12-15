Hyundai Creta EV To Likely Shake Up Midsize e-SUV Segment – Here’s Why

Hyundai plans to introduce its first midsize electric SUV, the Creta EV, in January 2025; could be offered with two battery options

The Creta EV is expected to premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi, marking its entry into the expanding midsize electric SUV market. Tussling against rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the Creta EV aims to establish a strong presence in this competitive segment.

Hyundai has sent out media invites for a vehicle test drive in Chennai, sparking speculation that the event could feature the much-awaited Creta EV. Scheduled from January 11 to 15, 2025, this media engagement might align with the electric SUV’s official unveiling. The Auto Expo 2025 could also serve as the platform for announcing its pricing details.

Spy photos of the Hyundai Creta EV reveal a series of design tweaks emphasizing its electric nature. Key updates include reworked front and rear bumpers, a shut-off grille and newly designed 18-inch aero wheels. While its LED headlamps and tail lights resemble those of the standard Creta, the EV’s refreshed styling gives it a more streamlined and modern look.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs In India In 2025-26

Judging by the spy shots, the Hyundai Creta EV’s interior will mirror the design and features of its ICE version, maintaining a familiar cabin layout with recognizable equipment. However, its underlying K2 platform will be modified to accommodate the battery pack and other electric-specific hardware.

The equipment list will be highlighted by a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a similar-sized digital instrument console. Besides unique EV-touches, it will include a redesigned steering wheel and a column-mounted drive mode selector while the use of sustainable materials cannot be ruled out either. Standout features will be six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Best Selling SUV, 31% Growth In Nov

The electrified Hyundai Creta is said to offer both single and dual-motor variants, targeting a range of over 450 km on a full charge. It will be compatible with DC fast charging for quicker top-ups. The powertrain setup is expected to share similarities with the base model of the Kona Electric.