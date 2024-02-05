Hyundai Creta EV To Be Based On The Facelift Model, Spied Testing In Cold Weather

The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV which is expected to debut by the end of 2024 has been spotted testing in cold weather; To be based on the latest facelift model

Hyundai Creta is undoubtedly one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market with a well-proven track record in terms of sales figures. The latest Creta Facelift has pushed the bar even higher and banking on this trend, Hyundai is preparing to launch its electric version in the country by the end of 2024.

Dubbed Creta EV, the latest spy shots reveal that it will be based on the latest facelift model with some EV-specific highlights. In addition to this, the test prototype has been spotted in Shimla suggesting its rigorous testing in cold weather conditions. Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

While it was quite obvious that the Creta EV will be based on the facelift model, the latest spy images have confirmed the same as the electric SUV’s test mule was also spotted in its pre-facelift guise last year. Despite being based on the facelifted Creta, the test prototype is fully camouflaged and we can expect significant EV-specific changes to the electric SUV.

The recent spy shots also revealed that the Creta EV will get aero-efficient wheels which will likely be 17-inch units. In addition to this, we can spot the interiors of the upcoming EV sporting full leatherette seats with a testing device placed on the front centre armrest. Talking about the design changes, we expect the electric Creta to get a blanked-off front grille with redesigned bumpers and some minor changes to the rear profile along with EV badging across the sides.

The test prototype has been spotted around Shimla which means that Hyundai is thoroughly testing its upcoming mass-market EV for cold weather. This becomes an absolute must as batteries are very sensitive to extreme temperatures and often tend to lose charge rapidly in cold weather.

Under the hood, we expect the Creta EV to draw power from a 45 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor from the Kona EV, claiming power output figures of 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. It will likely come with a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, these are just speculation and more details will be revealed in the near future.