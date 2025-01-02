Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed In India With 473 Km Range

Hyundai Creta Electric offer a claimed range of up to 473 km on a single charge; India launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Hyundai Creta, one of India’s most popular SUVs, has now been introduced in an all-electric version ahead of its official market launch. The exterior of the Creta Electric incorporates Hyundai’s global pixel design language, specifically tailored for EVs. Key highlights include a pixelated front grille with an integrated charging port, pixelated bumpers, and LED tail lamps.

The addition of active air flaps (AAF) not only enhances aerodynamics but also improves component cooling for better efficiency. The vehicle is equipped with 17-inch aero alloy wheels and Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres to maximise range and performance. The midsize e-SUV has been made available with two battery configurations.

The 51.4 kWh battery, designated as the long-range option, offers a claimed range of 473 km per charge while the 42 kWh variant provides a range of 390 km. Performance is another strong point, with the long-range model achieving a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 7.9 seconds. Charging options include DC fast charging, which charges the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 58 minutes.

The 11 kW wall-mounted AC charger completes a full charge in about four hours. Inside, the Hyundai Creta Electric integrates several advanced features specifically for EV users. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature allows users to power external devices using the vehicle’s battery. The i-Pedal system simplifies driving by enabling acceleration, deceleration, and stopping with a single pedal.

Gear shifting is handled through a shift-by-wire system while a digital key adds convenience by allowing users to access the vehicle via smartphone or smartwatch. Hyundai has also confirmed that the Creta Electric will be offered in four variants namely Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence with eight single-tone and two two-tone paint options.

Among these, a new Ocean Blue Metallic shade with a black roof is a certain highlight. Hyundai has also committed to expanding the EV infrastructure, announcing plans to install 600 fast-charging stations across the country in the next seven years. Additionally, the myHyundai app provides access to over 10,000 EV charging points.