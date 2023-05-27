Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Testing Again In India

Hyundai Creta EV will likely be launched around 2025 and it could be based on the localised E-GMP platform

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the Exter micro SUV as its next big launch in the country. The South Korean auto major already sells the Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric in the domestic market and they will be accompanied by a brand new electric vehicle by the middle of this decade. Judging by the spy shots, it appears to be based on the Creta midsize SUV.

The facelifted version of the ICE Creta will be introduced in the early parts of next year in India while the electric version will launch after that. Internally codenamed SU2i EV, the test prototype wears the production body of the current generation Creta but we do expect radical changes to the exterior and interior in the zero-emission version.

While it’s too early to predict, the world premiere of the Hyundai Creta EV could be hosted at the 2025 Auto Expo and it could compete against the production versions of the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota derivative, Seltos based electric SUV, Mahindra XUV700 based EV and others. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

The rivals of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will be based on a dedicated skateboard platform. Thus, the second largest car producer in India could use a heavily localised version of the E-GMP architecture. The latest spy images you see here show the Creta EV boasting a battery pack mounted underneath the floor.

However, the capacity of the battery pack and its range capabilities are yet unknown. We do expect a claimed driving range of around at least 500 km on a single charge. The lack of an exhaust system at the rear is apparent in one of the images. The electric vehicle space will see plenty of activity by 2025 and afterwards in India.

Most of the mainstream manufacturers will have a strong presence in the zero-emission segment in the accessible space with large battery packs, quick charging times and long-range capabilities with improved energy efficiency by 2025 in India.