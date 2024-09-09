Hyundai Creta EV Rendered In Its Concept Form – Launch In 2025

Based on the current ICE model, Hyundai Creta EV will feature sleek design elements and could have a range of over 450 km on a single charge

Hyundai announced a while ago that the launch of the Creta EV will happen early next year in the Indian market, with several test vehicles already spotted on Indian roads. Ahead of its launch, a prominent automobile artist has crafted a compelling virtual rendering of the upcoming SUV on YouTube. This new model will be based on the current ICE version of the Creta.

In the latest rendering, the artist has reimagined the Hyundai Creta EV, which strikes a lot of similarities to the Kona Electric SUV. As shown in the video, the Creta EV Concept gets sleeker-looking LED headlamps and DRLs integrated into the bonnet, and a closed-off grille.

Additionally, the EV flaunts sporty black elements on the lower section and distinctive contours over the bonnet, which enhances the overall appeal and gives it a unique character. Talking about the side profile, the Creta EV Concept gets flush door handles at the front doors, while the rear doors’ handles are mounted on the C-pillar.

This design provides the SUV with a minimalistic look. Moving on to the wheels, the SUV gets dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels and prominent wheel arches. Moreover, it supports black-coloured side cladding and roof rails, emphasizing the rugged character of the electric SUV.

As of now, details about the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV are scarce. However, we expect that the EV will maintain the overall look and design of the current-gen Creta ICE model, with some styling updates. It will likely use a 45 kWh battery, which could offer a range of over 450 km on a single charge. In terms of performance, the Creta EV is expected to churn out a peak power of 138 hp and a max torque of 255 Nm.

Speaking about the pricing, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom. When launched, it will lock horns with the MG ZS EV and the recently introduced Tata Curvv EV.