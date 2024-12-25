Hyundai Creta EV Inching Closer To Market Launch – All Main Details

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first midsize electric SUV, the Creta EV, next month; expected to feature two battery packs with a range of over 450 km

The Hyundai Creta EV is slated to make its global debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 where its official pricing will be unveiled. Positioned to compete with key rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6/XEV 9e and the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the Creta EV is expected to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy. Hyundai aims to secure a strong foothold in the growing electric SUV segment with this offering, appealing to a broad consumer base.

The test mules of the Hyundai Creta EV highlight several design updates that underscore its electric character. Notable changes include a closed-off grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and stylish 18-inch aerodynamic wheels. Although the LED headlamps and tail lights closely mirror those of the standard Creta, the EV gets a more upmarket and aero-conscious design.

On the inside, the Creta EV appears to retain a cabin layout and features similar to its ICE counterpart, maintaining familiarity for buyers. However, the underlying K2 platform will see significant revisions to accommodate the battery pack and other components unique to electric vehicles.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs In India In 2025-26

The interior of the Hyundai Creta EV is set to offer a modern, tech-focused experience, highlighted by a dual-screen arrangement. This includes a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen seamlessly integrated with a matching digital instrument cluster. Distinctive to the electric variant, it will feature a revamped steering wheel and a column-mounted drive mode selector. There’s also speculation about the use of sustainable materials in the cabin.

The five-seater will come equipped with a host of premium features, enhancing both safety and comfort. These include six airbags, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and ventilated front seats. Additional highlights are expected to comprise a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 360-degree camera, among other advanced amenities.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Best Selling SUV, 31% Growth In Nov

Hyundai’s upcoming Creta EV is projected to feature both single-motor and dual-motor configurations, offering versatility to cater to different preferences with a claimed range of more than 450 km between charges. Additionally, it is expected to support DC fast charging for quicker top-ups.