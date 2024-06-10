Hyundai Creta EV – Confirmed India Launch Timeline, Specs & Range

Hyundai Creta EV will be launched in India in January 2025 and it will likely have a claimed driving range of over 450 km on a single charge

Hyundai Motor India’s Chief Executive Officer, Tarun Garg, has confirmed in a recent interaction that his brand’s first electric vehicle targetting high volume sales will be launched in January 2025. The model in question is undoubtedly the electric version of the Creta which has been caught testing multiple times in India as well as abroad.

He further noted that all the learning from the well-received Ioniq 5 will be put into use in the upcoming midsize electric SUV. Ahead of the official launch, the South Korean auto major is expected to start the production of the Creta EV before the end of this calendar year. It will compete directly with the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV 400, MG ZS EV and others.

It appears that the Hyundai Creta EV will arrive before the Maruti Suzuki eVX but the zero-emission Tata Curvv is slated to launch in the coming months. It is no secret that the Creta EV will have plenty of commonalities with the IC-engined Creta and we do expect its features list, interior bits and body panels to be shared with its sibling to achieve economies of scale.

However, the exterior will boast notable differences including a shut off front grille, unique front and rear bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts, a charging port mounted at the front, different LED lighting signatures and other minor cosmetic updates. The Hyundai Creta EV will more likely be equipped with the same electric motor found in the base-spec Kona Electric.

It is capable of producing around 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai is expected to employ a 45 kWh battery pack in the Creta EV and it could have a claimed driving range of over 450 km on a single charge. It will likely boast bi-directional charging and DC fast charging capabilities.

Hyundai’s global partnership with LG Chem and HMG’s recent alliance with Indian battery maker Exide could come in handy during the development of the five-seater. The Creta EV will play an integral role in the brand’s plans to introduce five electric vehicles by 2030 in the domestic market.