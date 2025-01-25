Hyundai Creta Electric Variant Wise Features, Colours, Specs Detailed

Hyundai Creta Electric is available in six trims levels, priced between Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Hyundai announced prices for the Creta Electric in India. Starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh for the base Executive trim, it goes all the way up to Rs. 23.49 lakh for the range-topping Excellence LR variant (ex-showroom). The midsize electric SUV competes with Mahindra XUV 400, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and others.

It has been made available in a total of six variants namely Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium, Smart (O) LR and Excellence LR. The Hyundai Creta Electric can be had in ten exterior paint schemes namely Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Starry Night Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Ocean Blue Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Matte, Ocean Blue Metallic with black roof and Atlas White with black roof.

The five-seater has a lot in common with its ICE sibling and is one of the feature-packed models in its segment. The equipment highlights are eight-way adjustable powered front seats, a driver seat with memory function, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, passenger seat walk-in device, twin screens and more.

The Hyundai Creta EV offers two battery configurations: a 42kWh unit and a larger 51.4kWh option. The smaller 42 kWh battery, available in the Executive, Smart, Smart (O), and Premium variants, provides an ARAI-certified range of 390 km and is paired with a 135 hp motor. On the other hand, the 51.4 kWh battery, exclusive to the Smart (O) Long Range and Excellence Long Range trims, delivers a longer range of 473 km and powers a 171 hp motor.

The 51.4kWh battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes using a DC fast charger while a full charge from 10 to 100 per cent with an AC home charger takes around 4.5 hours. Similarly, the 42kWh battery also supports DC fast charging, completing 10 to 80 per cent in 58 minutes, and takes 4 hours for a full charge with a home charger. Below the variant-wise features are mentioned:

Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (Priced at Rs. 17.99 lakh with 42 kWh battery)

– Active air flaps

– Cruise control

– Push-button start/stop

– Hill-start assist

– Rear wiper and washer

– ABS with EBD

– Front armrest with cooling function

– Quad-beam LED headlights

– TPMS

– Auto-folding ORVMs

– Manual seat height adjust

– Rear centre armrest with cup holders

– Paddle-shifters

– Fabric upholstery

– 60:40 split rear seat

– 2-step reclining rear seats

– Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

– 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

– 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

– Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

– Electric tailgate release

– 6 airbags

– 17-inch alloy wheels

– In-car payment

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (Priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh with 42 kWh battery)

– Frunk

– LED taillights

– Roof rails

– Indicators on ORVMs

– 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

– Ambient lighting

– Rear window sunshade

– Wireless phone charger

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) (Priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh with 42 kWh battery)

– Rear LED reading lamp

– Panoramic sunroof

Hyundai Creta Electric Premium (Priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh with 42 kWh battery)

– ADAS

– 8-speaker Bose sound system

– Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR (Priced at Rs. 21.49 lakh with 51.4 kWh battery)

– Battery heater

Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence LR (Priced at Rs. 23.49 lakh with 51.4 kWh battery)

– Rain-sensing wipers

– Digital key

– Ventilated front seats

– Foldable seatback table

– Leather upholstery

– Front parking sensors

– Blind spot monitor

– Cooled glove box

– Electrochromic IRVM with telematic switches

– 8-way power-adjustable front seats