Hyundai Creta Electric Top 5 Interior Highlights & All Key Features

Hyundai Creta Electric will take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Harrier EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and the recently launched Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all pumped to introduce the much-awaited Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in just over a week. It boasts a range of up to 473 km on a single charge and will be available in two battery options. While it has several commonalities with its ICE sibling, here we have explained about the top 5 interior highlights and features.

1. New Console & Steering Wheel:

The EV comes with a new multifunctional steering wheel and a revised centre console. The Hyundai Creta Electric features a dual 10.25-inch curved screen setup, combining the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Premium additions include EPB with auto hold, drive modes, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and cooled storage compartments. With Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, the car allows users to power devices both within the cabin and externally.

2. In-Car Payment System:

The Creta Electric gets features such as an in-car payment system that allows owners to pay for EV charging directly via the infotainment display, supporting over 1,150 chargers across the country. It also offers a Digital Key feature, which enables drivers to lock, unlock and start the car using their smartphone or smartwatch along with the ADAS-linked regenerative braking system for enhanced safety and control.

3. Shift-By-Wire & Single-Pedal Driving:

The equipment lineup comprises a single-pedal drive (i-Pedal) system while the shift-by-wire system ensures intuitive gear control. The i-Pedal technology allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and bring the car to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal. This feature eliminates the need for frequent braking, as the car comes to a halt when the driver removes their foot from the accelerator.

4. Level 2 ADAS:

Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS system includes lane-keeping assist, which helps maintain the vehicle within its lane, forward collision warning to alert drivers of potential front-end impacts and smart cruise control for adaptive speed adjustments based on traffic flow. These technologies are accompanied by blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and more.

5. High Safety Standards:

The midsize electric SUV offers a suite of over 75 safety features with 52 of them provided as standard across all variants. Among its standout safety elements are six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, hill start assist and hill descent control, front parking sensors, TPMS, 360-degree camera, rain sensing wipers, electronic stability control and a body structure crafted from advanced high-strength steel.