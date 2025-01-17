Hyundai Creta Electric Launched In India At Rs. 17.99 Lakh

Hyundai Creta Electric gets a claimed driving range of up to 473 km per charge; packed with features inside the cabin

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially launched the Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on the opening day. Carrying a price tag of Rs. 17.99 lakh for the base Executive trim, it is priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh for Smart, Rs. 19.49 lakh for Smart (O) and Rs. 19.99 lakh for Premium top-spec variant (all prices, ex-showroom introductory).

It takes on a slew of midsize electric SUVs including the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6. The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a dual-tone colour palette of Granite Gray and Dark Navy, accentuated by soothing ocean blue ambient lighting. At the heart of the cabin are dual 10.25-inch digital displays, one serving as the infotainment system and the other as the instrument cluster.

Adding to its functionality, the floating console enhances the overall design while also offering extra storage space. The Hyundai Creta Electric boasts an EV-specific three-spoke steering wheel featuring unique Morse code detailing. Enhancing convenience, it comes with a touch-enabled climate control system and a dual-zone automatic climate system. To optimize energy usage, the setup includes a driver-only mode.

Hyundai Creta Electric Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Executive Rs. 17.99 lakh 2. Smart Rs. 18.99 lakh 3. Smart (O) Rs. 19.49 lakh 4. Premium Rs. 19.99 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Electric retains the 2,610 mm wheelbase of its ICE counterpart, promising ample interior space. According to the brand, the straight roofline is designed to facilitate effortless ingress and egress for all passengers. Additionally, Hyundai has integrated eco-friendly seating materials.

Specification Measurement Length 4,330 mm Width 1,790 mm Height 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm Boot Space 433 liters

The midsize e-suv emphasizes sustainability with features like recycled plastics and corn-based leather alternatives. Its equipment list boasts eight-way adjustable powered seats for both the driver and front passenger with the driver’s seat offering memory functionality. Notable additions include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

Specification Details Battery Capacity 51.4 kWh/42 kWh Range 473 km/390 km Charging Time 4 hours at 11 kW (10–100%)/10-80% in 58 minutes using DC fast charger Acceleration (0–100 km/h) 7.9 seconds

Rear passengers benefit from a powered passenger seat walk-in device, enabling them to adjust the front passenger seat for extra legroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric offers practical storage solutions, including a 22L frunk and a 433L boot, mirroring the capacity of its ICE counterpart. Building on the success of over 1.1 million Creta units sold since its launch, Hyundai is all pumped to expand its reach with the electric variant.

The EV has been presented with two battery pack options, boasting a claimed driving range of up to 473 km on a single charge, making it a strong contender in the electric SUV market. It also gets single pedal driving, shift-by-wire technology, an in-car payment system and a suite of over 75 safety features with 52 of them standard.