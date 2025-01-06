Hyundai Creta Electric Gets In-Car Payment System – 10-100% Charge In Just 4 Hrs

Hyundai will unveil the much-awaited Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in less than two weeks in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up for the launch of the much-awaited Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Creta Electric introduces several innovative features including an in-car payment system that allows users to pay for EV charging directly via the infotainment screen, supporting over 1,150 chargers across India.

It also offers a Digital Key feature, enabling drivers to lock, unlock and start the car using their smartphone or smartwatch. The ADAS-linked regenerative braking system enhances safety by adjusting braking intensity based on traffic conditions, providing better control and efficiency according to the brand.

Inside, the Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a dual 10.25-inch curved screen setup that integrates the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Other upmarket features include an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and cooled storage compartments. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality ensures users can power gadgets both inside and outside the car.

The midsize electric SUV also comes equipped with over 75 safety features and 52 of them are standard across the range. Key safety highlights include six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, and Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, offering features like lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and smart cruise control.

Its strong body structure, made from advanced high-strength steel, is said to provide top-notch crash protection. In terms of performance, the Hyundai Creta Electric will offer two battery options: a 51.4 kWh unit delivering a range of 473 km and a 42 kWh unit offering 390 km. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and supports fast charging.

The DC charger enables 10 to 80 per cent charging in 58 minutes. The 11 kW home charger achieves a full charge in just four hours, making it practical for daily use. The equipment list also comprises a single-pedal drive system and a shift-by-wire system for intuitive gear control.

Commenting on the new model, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “We are proud to introduce the Hyundai CRETA Electric, which marks a new chapter in the electric vehicle revolution in India. The Hyundai CRETA Electric is not just a car; it is an experience that brings the future of technology, safety and performance to the road today. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every feature of the Hyundai CRETA Electric. With advanced tech, world-class safety and thrilling performance, India is now ready for the future and the future is Hyundai CRETA Electric.”