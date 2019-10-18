Hyundai Creta E+, EX Variants In 1.6L Diesel Launched From Rs. 10.88 Lakh

Hyundai has launched new cheaper E Plus and EX variants of the Creta 1.6-litre diesel in India, to rivals the affordable variants of Kia Seltos

The Hyundai Creta is available with two diesel (1.4-litre & 1.6-litre) and one petrol engine (1.6-litre) configurations in India. But until now, the bigger 1.6-litre diesel engine was only offered above the S automatic variant. The E Plus, EX and S manual variants with diesel configuration got the 1.4-litre diesel unit only.

Hyundai feels that introducing affordable variants of the Creta with the 1.6-litre diesel engine may boost the sales of the mid-size SUV. Hence, the manufacturer has introduced E Plus and EX variants with the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The Creta 1.6 Diesel E Plus is priced at Rs 10.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 1.6 Diesel EX variant costs Rs 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-range S diesel manual variant will continue to be offered with the 1.4-litre unit only. Apart from the mechanical changes, no other changes are to be seen in terms of features or safety tech.

With the launch of Hyundai’s very own sub-4m SUV, the Venue and the arrival of Kia Seltos results in the dip in sales of Hyundai Creta. To top it off, Venue gets the same 1.4-litre diesel engine as the Creta, and its top model undercuts the Creta 1.4 EX diesel. There was also a difference of over Rs 3 lakh between the base 1.4 diesel and the bigger 1.6 diesel earlier.

The 1.4-litre diesel engine on Creta is good for 90 PS/220 Nm, while the bigger 1.6-litre diesel engine makes 128 PS of max power and 260 Nm of torque. The latter is offered with a choice between manual and automatic transmissions on the upper variants.

Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta Video:

It should be noted that the engines currently on offer with the Creta are BS4-compliant. Hyundai will be revealing the upcoming 2020 Creta next year at the Auto Expo which will likely be borrowing Kia Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Kia Seltos GT Line could also make its way to the 2020 Creta, in the form of a sportier N Line variant.

The mid-size SUV segment is on fire this year, with new launches including Kia Seltos and MG Hector, and the Creta is having difficulties in keeping up with their pace. However, a new model next year will change the circumstances for Hyundai.