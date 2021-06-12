Hyundai Creta Crosses 6 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India

Hyundai India has sold over 6 lakh units of the Creta to date, since the SUV was first launched back in July 2015

Hyundai Creta has crossed yet another sales milestone in the Indian market; the manufacturer has achieved a cumulative sales figure of over 6 lakh for the SUV, despite all the challenges the automobile industry is facing. The Creta is not only the highest-selling model in Hyundai India’s lineup, it is the best-selling SUV in our market currently.

The cumulative sales figure of 6 lakh units has been achieved in 70 months since the introduction of the vehicle in the Indian market. Interestingly, the last 1 lakh sales were achieved in just 8 months, with the 5 lakh sales mark crossed back in August 2020. This is extremely impressive, considering that the Indian car market is going through a slowdown due to the lockdowns.

Around 66 per cent of the cumulative sales were roped in by the diesel variants of the Creta, with petrol variants responsible for the rest. Even in the BS6-era, the Creta continues to enjoy strong demand for its diesel engine, while many other carmakers have chosen to discontinue all their diesel models. The new-generation Creta is one of the few vehicles in this segment to offer a diesel engine option.

Also, over 20 per cent of sales of the second-gen Creta were brought in by the automatic variants. Automatic transmissions have also been steadily gaining popularity in the Indian market, especially among urban buyers. Also, Hyundai India has reportedly exported over 2.21 lakh units of the Creta to date.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol motor (115 PS/144 Nm), which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The second one is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill (140 PS/242 Nm), paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The last one is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), which comes with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Currently, the Creta is priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti S-Cross, etc.