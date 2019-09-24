Hyundai Creta Being Offered With Heavy Discounts In September 2019

Hyundai India recently introduced the limited-run Creta Sports Edition SUV to counter the growing competition in the mid-SUV segment

The mid-SUV segment in India has seen the most number of launches in the past one year and the current segment leader Hyundai Creta is facing a lot of heat from these new products like Tata Harrier, MG Hector and upcoming Kia Seltos. Such is the heat of competition that the sales of the Hyundai Creta has been dropping continuously over the past few months.

Hyundai sold only 6,001 units in August 2019, its lowest numbers in many years. The reason is the Kia Seltos which is priced similar to the Creta but has better features. The Seltos combined with the Hyundai’s own Venue have been slowly eating away the sales of Creta, which has dominated the market for long.

To counter the attack, Hyundai is offering hefty discounts as high as Rs Rs 80,000, in addition to 1-year free extended warranty and roadside assistance. This amounts to total discounts and benefits of nearly Rs 1 lakh. The discounts are being offered ahead of the festive season and are valid until the end of September on both the petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta.

Not only this, Hyundai also launched the limited-edition Creta Sports Edition in India priced at Rs 12.78 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol model and Rs 14.13 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model to counter the competition. The Hyundai Creta Sports Edition is a pure cosmetic update and there are 20 upgrades as compared to the regular car.

The Hyundai Creta gets 1.6-litre petrol and diesel motors and a 1.4-litre diesel engine option. While the former produces power in excess of 120 hp, the latter has 90+ bhp output. There are both the manual and automatic transmission options.

The Hyundai Creta prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and compete against the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier among others. The ageing model can be replaced with an all-new model that has been spied in the international markets recently in the form of ix25.