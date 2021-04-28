Hyundai Creta April 2021 Price Hike – New Vs Old Price List

Hyundai’s best-selling SUV in the Indian market – Creta – has become more expensive this month, by up to Rs. 20,000

Hyundai India has announced another price hike for its vehicles, likely due to the rising costs of raw materials and transportation. The most popular SUV in our country, Hyundai Creta, has received a maximum price hike of up to Rs. 20,000. Here, we have listed the updated prices of the Creta, along with the old prices for comparison.

The highest price increment on the Creta is on the diesel base ‘E’ variant – Rs. 20,000. The petrol base ‘E’ variant has undergone no change in price. As for all other trim levels, the prices have gone up by Rs. 13,000.

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which generates a peak power of 115 PS and a maximum torque of 144 Nm. This engine is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Hyundai Creta (Petrol) Price Hike – April 2021 Trim Level New Price Old Price E Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh EX Rs. 10.96 lakh Rs. 10.83 lakh S Rs. 12.19 lakh Rs. 12.06 lakh SX Rs. 13.93 lakh Rs. 13.80 lakh SX CVT Rs. 15.41 lakh Rs. 15.28 lakh SX (O) CVT Rs. 16.62 lakh Rs. 16.49 lakh SX Turbo DCT Rs. 16.63 lakh Rs. 16.50 lakh SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs. 17.67 lakh Rs. 17.54 lakh

The second option is a 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, which is good for 115 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The last engine choice is a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol unit, which belts out 140 PS and 242 Nm. This engine is available with a single transmission option – a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel).

Hyundai Creta (Diesel) Price Hike – April 2021 Trim Level New Price Old Price E Rs. 10.51 lakh Rs. 10.31 lakh EX Rs. 11.91 lakh Rs. 11.78 lakh S Rs. 13.19 lakh Rs. 13.06 lakh SX Rs. 14.93 lakh Rs. 14.80 lakh SX (O) Rs. 16.21 lakh Rs. 16.08 lakh SX AT Rs. 16.41 lakh Rs. 16.28 lakh SX (O) AT Rs. 17.62 lakh Rs. 17.49 lakh

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta’s closest competitors are Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, along with the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi