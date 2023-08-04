Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition and Alcazar Adventure Edition will go on sale soon in India with exterior and interior enhancements

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch new special edition avatars of the Creta and Alcazar soon in the domestic market ahead of the festive season and the first teaser images have been revealed. Endorsed with phrases such as ‘A grand adventure awaits’ and ‘Strap in for an adventure’, the teasers show the presence of a special Adventure badge, alloy wheels and the green body colour soaked in mud.

The design of the alloy wheels and the contrasting red brake calliper suggest that the picture is of the Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition. Both versions will wear the Ranger Khaki colour that debuted in the Exter micro SUV recently. The dual-tone shade will enable black finished roof and pillars that will go well with the black side and wheel arch claddings.

The second largest car producer in the country could bring in the Creta Adventure Edition in place of the all-black Knight Edition. The front grille, Outside Rear View Mirrors and bumpers at the front and rear will receive visual enhancements carrying a dark theme (black Hyundai badge can be seen in another teaser). The cabin may also gain an all-black theme with Adventure Edition badges embroidered on the headrests and different upholstery finish to add a unique touch.

We do expect Hyundai to offer the Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions in more than one trim. The five-seater could offer this special edition in petrol and diesel engine options but no mechanical revisions are expected. The 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engines will continue. The former produces 115 PS and 143.8 Nm while the latter delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm.

The Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition could be limited to the 1.5L turbocharged GDI petrol engine, which is good enough to kick out 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available as the South Korean auto major looks to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers during the festive period.

The heavily updated version of the Creta will more likely be introduced in early 2024.