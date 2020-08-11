Hyundai Creta Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

The second generation Hyundai Creta’s bookings have crossed 65,000 units since its launch in March 2020 and the sales of diesel variants have steadily increased to 60 per cent

Towards the end of July 2020, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced that the latest Creta went past 55,000 bookings in the domestic market. In a new statement, it has been said that the reservations have now crossed 65,000 units. The South Korean auto major debuted the second-gen Creta in March 2020, following its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo the previous month.

The Creta has been on sale in India since July 2015 and it set an early benchmark for every mid-size SUV to follow. The segment is one of the hotly contested over the last two years courtesy of the Creta posting more than 10,000 units on average every month. The highly sought-after space now has its stakes up higher due to the arrival of new launches including the brand new Creta.

The cumulative domestic sales of Hyundai Creta has reached five lakh units in just over five years of its market launch. The new-gen five-seater has its exterior based on the ix25 sold in China and it has plenty in common with the Kia Seltos. In the first four months of FY2020-21, Hyundai retailed 34,212 SUVs locally and the Creta contributed to the major share in it.

In just four months, Hyundai says it has delivered more than 20,000 units of the mid-size SUV. It is also the best-selling SUV in India for three successive months and in May 2020, it was the most sold model in the country. The diesel variants have seen increased bookings in recent times and 60 per cent of the overall orders for the second-gen Creta is for the oil-burner equipped trims.

The locally-made Hyundai Creta is offered in as many as 88 countries globally. It features a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The bigger petrol kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the diesel delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo petrol is good enough to generate 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque.

Three different automatic transmissions are in the offing as well. Some of the highlighting features in the Hyundai Creta are panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker Bose audio system, traction control modes, drive mode selector, ventilated seats, paddle shifters, air purifier with digital display, dual-clutch automatic transmission, etc.