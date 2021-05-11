Hyundai Creta – 5 Things We Love About It (And 5 We Don’t)

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG Hector & Tata Harrier

The Hyundai Creta received a generational update last year, and the new-gen version has certainly managed to impress the Indian audience. In a few months’ time, the Hyundai Creta went on to become the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, and the car has retained this position in the past few months.

While the Hyundai Creta might seem to be the perfect choice for mid-size SUV buyers, there are also a few reasons for you to look elsewhere. Here is a list of the 5 things that we love about the Hyundai Creta, and the 5 we don’t, take a look –

Good: Quirky Styling

It was bold of Hyundai to experiment with the Creta’s design, and honestly, the car in its current-gen avatar undoubtedly manages to turn heads. At first, the Creta disappointed many with its polarising looks. However, the design, which is also in line with Hyundai’s latest global design language, seems to grow on you with time. You might love it or you might hate it, but you simply can’t ignore Creta’s styling.

Bad: Top-End Variants Are Expensive

The range-topping diesel variant of the Hyundai Creta is currently priced at Rs 17.48 lakh, while the top-end petrol trim will set you back by Rs 17.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, you can get at least a mid-range variant of some bigger SUVs like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Good: Range Of Powertrains To Choose From

Powering the Hyundai Creta are three different powertrains, i.e. a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque, as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor that puts out 140 PS of max power, along with 242 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions are offered with the SUV.

Bad: Sub-Par Diesel Engine

The Hyundai Creta’s 1.5-litre oil burner feels sub-par compared to some of its rivals that are currently offered with diesel engines. While not many mid-size SUVs are offered with diesel engines in the BS6 era, the MG Hector and Tata Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine is much superior.

Good: Best-in-Class Features

The Hyundai Creta’s equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, drive mode select, paddle shifters (DCT only), remote engine start for manual trims, puddle lamps with welcome function and rear seat headrest cushions.

Bad: Misses Out On Some Essentials

The Hyundai Creta misses out on some features that should have been offered at this price point, including automatic wipers, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and illuminated window buttons.

Good: Interior Layout

While the exterior is too quirky, the interior has a comparatively conventional layout. The large touchscreen infotainment system takes the center stage, and is slightly tilted towards the driver. The stylish four-spoke steering wheel, large air-con vents and the digital speedometer; all add to its premium appeal. The NA petrol and diesel trims of the car are offered with a dual-tone beige and black interior theme, while the turbo-petrol variants get an all-black layout with contrasting red elements.

Bad: No Manual Transmission With Turbo Petrol Engine

Unlike its sibling and biggest rival – Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta’s enthusiasts’ favourite 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine cannot be had with a manual gearbox. This engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT as standard.

Good: Hassle-Free Ownership

Hyundai’s competent after-sales service and up to 5-year standard warranty together result in a hassle-free ownership experience with the Creta. Moreover, Hyundai cars also generally have a decent resale value.

Bad: Waiting Period

Thanks to the enormous demand, the Hyundai Creta currently has an incredibly high waiting period. For the lower variants of the car, the waiting period is as high as 9 months, however, other variants have a waiting period of around 3 months.