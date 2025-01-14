Hyundai Confirms To Debut Creta EV, Staria & Ioniq 9 At Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai will introduce the Creta Electric, Staria global MPV, Ioniq 9 flagship electric SUV, etc at the upcoming motoring show in New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing for an impactful presence at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The company plans to showcase a variety of models from its global portfolio as well as the ones specifically made for the domestic market. The pavilion, which covers 2,220 square meters in Hall 4, will feature interactive exhibits too.

One of the major highlights of the motoring exhibition will be the debut of the much-awaited Hyundai Creta Electric. Additional exhibits will include a demonstration of Hyundai’s EV ecosystem and alternative fuel solutions like the Hyundai Nexo fuel cell EV which highlight the company’s commitment to greener transport options.

The expo will also underline Hyundai’s efforts toward localization and innovation. Visitors will learn about the integration of locally manufactured components and experience engaging activities such as AI-generated art and hands-on demonstrations of ADAS Smart Sense technology. The Staria MPV and Ioniq 9 flagship EV will also make their local debut at the event.

Showcasing the capabilities of the Creta Electric, the first zone will also exhibit in-car V2L applications and V2L-powered performance by Robotic Arms which will be partially powered by the SUV. The electric zone will also give a glimpse of the Hyundai EV Ecosystem with a Hyundai Ioniq 5 displayed with an EV charger displaying fast charging capabilities.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is set to be officially introduced on January 17, 2025, the opening day of the BMGE 2025. It will be offered in two battery options with a claimed driving range going up to 473 km on a single charge. The five-seater gets notable interior changes compared to its ICE sibling and a host of new features and technologies have also been added.

Commenting on the participation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As we gear up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we are excited to showcase Hyundai’s futuristic mobility solutions. With cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and the much-anticipated debut of Hyundai CRETA Electric, our pavilion promises an immersive experience.”