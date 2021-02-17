Hyundai Completes 25 Years In India; 90 Lakh Cars Manufactured

Hyundai is the largest exporter of passenger cars from India and achieved its highest ever market share of 17.4 per cent in CY2020

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released a statement underlining the brand reaching 25 years in the domestic market. The foundation for the South Korean auto major’s business in India was laid on May 6, 1996 at Irungattukottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The production plant, first integrated car manufacturing unit for Hyundai outside Korea, began operational in September 1998.

The company has certainly made a lasting mark in the Indian automotive scene as the Santro hatchback arrived as the first car in India to be developed with an MPFI engine. The i10 and i20 range, over the years, have been significant contributors in garnering volumes and the Creta really opened up the mid-size SUV since its debut. Hyundai says it achieved the highest ever market share of 17.4 per cent in CY2020.

Since the commencement of operations, more than nine million units have been rolled out and over 4 billion USD investments are made. Hyundai has steadily expanded its reach across the country and it currently has 1,154 sales outlets and 1,298 service stations. Last CY, Hyundai posted 1,80,237 units with its SUV range alone – highest for a car brand.

Hyundai is the largest exporter of passenger cars from India as the cars are being shipped to 88 countries and the three million vehicle export milestone was reached in 2020. It achieved five-lakh exports in 2008 and over the next 12 years, 25 million more units were shipped abroad from its plant that spreads across 540 acres and has an installed capacity of producing 7.5-lakh units annually.

in December 2020, Hyundai recorded its highest production output in a single month of 71,000 units. Over the last two years, Hyundai has been strengthening its product portfolio as the new generation Grand i10 Nios, Creta, i20 and others help in posting strong sales volumes. The second-largest carmaker in the country entered the compact SUV segment with the Venue and it has also emerged as a consistent seller in a short span of time.

Hyundai holds many firsts in the market including the Kona Electric being the first zero-emission SUV, Venue being the first connected compact SUV, Click To Buy being the first fully-fledged online retail platform, iMT clutch-free tech, etc.