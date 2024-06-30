Hyundai CNG Cars To Likely Receive Twin-Cylinder Tech In India

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce its new ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ technology in its CNG cars in India, as evidenced by the recent trademark filing by the company

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai recently filed the ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ trademark for its CNG cars in the Indian market. For over a decade, CNG vehicles have been gaining popularity among Indian consumers due to their low running costs compared to traditional petrol or diesel cars. Following Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, Hyundai is now planning to expand its share in the Indian CNG market.

The ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ suggests the introduction of twin-cylinder technology in Hyundai’s CNG cars, similar to Tata Motors. In this technology, a single CNG cylinder is divided into two smaller cylinders positioned under the boot, providing more usable boot capacity. Please note that Hyundai has yet to make an official announcement regarding this.

Currently, Hyundai’s CNG cars in the Indian market include the Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Aura, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. All three models feature a 1.2-litre petrol CNG engine producing 68 hp and 95 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Talking about the pricing, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is the most affordable CNG car, available at a starting price of Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura CNG price in India ranges between Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4-metre SUV, Exter is also offered in CNG variants, priced from Rs 8.43 lakh – Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the dual-cylinder technology, it remains to be seen if the South Korean car manufacturer will introduce additional features in its CNG cars for the Indian market.

In other news, Hyundai is continuously testing the Alcazar facelift on the Indian roads, hinting that its launch is nearby. According to a recent media report, the upcoming SUV is expected to mark its India debut in October this year. As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will receive a new front fascia with a revised headlamp setup, newly-designed alloy wheels and lot more.

Furthermore, the 2024 Alcazar is expected to get Level 2 ADAS features for enhanced safety. Under the hood, it is likely to retain the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options as the predecessor.