Hyundai Casper (Tata Punch Rival) To Be Sold With Two Petrol Engines

Hyundai Casper will retail in the South Korean market with a 1.0L NA petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor

Hyundai Casper is going to be the brand’s take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata Punch. Test prototypes of the Hyundai Casper have been spotted numerous times by now. Of course, they seemed to be in their production-ready avatar. By now, we do know a lot about the upcoming micro-SUV from the South Korean brand.

In fact, what will power the Casper will not remain an unanswered question now. We can tell you that the Hyundai Casper will come with two powertrain choices; both of them will displace 1000cc of the air-fuel mixture. A leaked document confirms that the Casper will get a 1.0L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the Korean market.

The naturally-aspired power plant will dish out 76 Hp, whereas the turbocharged unit will generate a peak output of 100 Hp. These engine options will come mated to a 4-speed AT in the automatic grades. The manual variant, however, will come with a 5-speed MT.

Hyundai Casper’s engine options for the Indian market although remain secret for now. The 1.2L Kappa unit seen on the Grand i10 Nios or the Santro’s 1.1L motor could be made available on the Casper in the Indian market to keep the costs in check. The brand might introduce a ‘Turbo’ trim with the 1.0L turbo-petrol unit with a 6-speed iMT as a standard affair.

The Casper will don a boxy & upright silhouette. The front face will get vertically split headlamps with the primary assembly sitting down on the bumper. Also, the Casper will feature a circular design for LED headlights and DRLs. The overall stance of the Casper looks quirky, but it will make it stand out from the crowd. The micro-SUV will also come with white upholstery for the seats.

In the Indian market, the Casper is likely to go on sale by early next year. It will be hitting the production line by next month in South Korea, followed by the same in the brand’s Indian production unit soon. Prices for the Casper might start from Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).