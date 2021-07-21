Hyundai Casper SUV To Enter Production In The Coming Months

The upcoming micro-SUV from the Korean brand – Hyundai Casper, is all set to hit the production line in coming months and will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, once launched

Almost everything that’s launching in the Indian automotive market right now is SUV. Now, SUVs are available in every size and shape. The second-largest carmaker in the country – Hyundai, is developing a micro-SUV – Casper, for the Indian and global markets. It is now reported to enter the production line soon, as the production-ready test mules are a common sight now.

The Casper will lock horns against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata HBX. It is likely to start at around Rs. 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom) and will top at around Rs. 9.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

The recent spy shots of the AX-1 reveal that the micro-SUV will ride on a set of 17-inch rims, shod with 205-section tyres. It will don a boxy silhouette with a tall-boy appeal. Furthermore, the Casper will come with a smart-looking front-end with circular headlamp assemblies sitting on the lower portion of the bumper. The vertically split headlamp setup is likely to look neat.

The front grille will come finished with a triangular pattern that will be seen on the tail lamps as well. Moreover, the rear door handles will be mounted on the C-pillar. Other SUV-specific design elements will include black cladding, roof rails, short overhangs, high-set bonnet and more.

On the inside, the Casper will come loaded to the gills. While it is assumed to miss out on a sunroof, it will come with keyless entry & go, push-button start-stop system, multi-function steering wheel, climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and more. For the safety aids, the list will include ABS with EBD, airbags, reverse parking camera, seat belt alarm, and high-speed alert.

Engine options on the Casper will include a 1.1L petrol and 1.2L petrol. The former of the two will churn out a rated power output of 68 Bhp and max torque of 99 Nm. The bigger 1.2L unit, however, will develop 83 Bhp against 113 Nm. Furthermore, the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor is likely to be offered in the international markets only.