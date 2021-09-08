Hyundai Casper Not Coming To India – CONFIRMED!

It is now confirmed that the Hyundai Casper is designed specifically for the South Korean market to invite tax benefits of light car

Hyundai Casper has recently shed veils digitally, and the micro SUV looks chic. In fact, it dons a more interesting design than the other micro SUVs that are currently on sale in the country. While a lot of us were waiting for the Casper to make its India debut with high anticipation, there is a piece of bad news for you folks. And it reads as, the carmaker is not keen on bringing it to India anytime soon.

The South Korean brand’s officials have confirmed that the micro SUV is developed specifically for the Korean market. Talking of its size, it is a relatively small car with a length of 3,595 mm to invite the tax benefits of ‘Light Car’ in the Korean market.

Yes! The Casper is smaller than the Santro. It is 1,595 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall. Thus, making it a perfect Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival. With these dimensions at our hands, we can affirm that the Casper isn’t the micro SUV that we Indians were expecting it to be.

The Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Mahindra KUV100 are all a size larger than the Casper. Moreover, Hyundai will launch the Casper in South Korea with a 1.0L NA petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol, belting out 67 PS and 100 PS, respectively. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

For now, the South Korean brand has launched the new i20 N Line in India at a starting price of Rs. 9.84 lakh, ex-showroom. The sportier iteration of the premium hatchback gets the same 1.0L turbocharged petrol motor as its regular counterpart. It puts out 120 PS and 172 Nm. The motor can be had with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The i20 N Line gets an electric sunroof and vehicle stability control as standard fitment across the range. Visual distinctions include new bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, N Line badging, and twin-tip exhaust. Besides, the brand states that the suspension’s damping is now stiffer by 32 per cent, and the steering torque is marginally increased. For better braking performance, it also gets rear disc brakes.