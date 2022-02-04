Hyundai Casper Micro SUV Gets A Van Version With 940L Bootspace

Hyundai Casper Van has its rear seats removed to offer a cargo space of up to 940 litres; powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine

Hyundai unveiled the Casper micro SUV in its home market of South Korea in late 2021 and within a day, its bookings crossed the 12,000 mark underlining its popularity. The quirky-looking small city runabout now has its range expanded courtesy of the inclusion of the Casper Van version. It targets people wanting to own a two-seater load-carrying version of the regular small SUV.

On the outside, the Hyundai Casper Van looks similar to the standard model but the changes inside are more than obvious to offer more utility space. The rear seats are removed making room for additional cargo as the capacity increased to 940 litres. It is more than enough for a small car that has an overall length of 3,595 mm.

For an extra layer of protection, Hyundai has installed metal bars on the rear side windows and it can also be seen on the rear windshield in a parted manner. As for the pricing, the Casper Van is priced identical to the regular version as it starts from 13,850,000 won (Rs. 8.64 lakh approximately). It is offered only in the entry-level Smart trim.

Being sold only in a base variant, it doesn’t get features like a touchscreen infotainment system but the equipment list is certainly packed. It comprises a 4.2-inch digital instrument console, two-speaker audio system, USB charging port, Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, LED Daytime Running Lights, 15-inch wheels and so on.

The Hyundai Casper Van also features ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology enabling Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control amongst others. From the options list, customers can choose leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated seats, heated steering wheel, a different front bumper, etc.

A metal roof rack by Thule can also be picked from the accessories should they need one. As for the performance, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops 75 hp and is paired with a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to only the front wheels. While the Casper could be deemed too small for India, Hyundai might consider entering the micro SUV currently led by Tata Punch in the near future.