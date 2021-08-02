Hyundai Casper Fresh Spy Pics Out, Production Begins Next Month

A new set of Hyundai Casper’s spy images is here, revealing more details as the production is set to begin by September this year

Hyundai is ready to launch another product globally. It is likely to be christened Casper and will also go on sale in India. The micro-SUV from the Korean brand will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and the upcoming Tata HBX in the Indian market. While a series of spy images of the Hyundai Casper has already gained some traction on the internet in recent days, we now have another set for you.

The spy shots give an even clearer perspective of what the Casper would look like. The front face will come with a vertically split headlamp setup with circular headlamps sitting in the front bumper. Also, the large radiator grille will have circular inserts. Sideways, a set of nicely detailed alloy wheels will be seen. The rear facet will feature twin-port exhaust as seen on the expensive offerings from Hyundai.

Apart from the spy images, the recent developments affirm, the production of Casper will begin at Hyundai’s newly erected manufacturing unit in Korea from September 15. Gwangju Global Motors will take care of the manufacturing operations at this plant.

The upcoming Casper will be 3,595 mm long, 1,596 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall. The boxy micro-SUV is relatively smaller than the brand’s entry-level hatchback – Santro. It will sit on the same K1 architecture that underpins other Hyundai cars, namely Santo, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, among many. With the introduction of Casper, Hyundai will have a broader crossover line-up ranging from the Casper to the Tucson in India.

Mechanical specifics revealed by recent reports claim that the Casper will go on sale in India with the 1.1L petrol motor. It develops a peak power output of 68 Bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque, and it will come mated to a 5-speed MT only. The more powerful 1.2L motor could also be on the cards with a CVT unit.

On the inside, the feature list is likely to be a long one. It will include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, coloured MID, push-button start-stop system, automatic climate control, LED DRLs, and more.