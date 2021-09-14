Hyundai Casper Digitally Imagined As An ‘N’ Performance Model

Here, we have a digitally rendered Hyundai Casper, which has been given the manufacturer’s ‘N’ performance-spec makeover

South Korean car major Hyundai unveiled its upcoming micro-SUV – Casper – a few weeks ago, and the vehicle is scheduled to enter production on September 15. Hyundai Casper is expected to go on sale in its home market in the coming days. Ahead of its launch, SRK Designs has imagined what the vehicle would look like as an ‘N’ performance model!

The front-end of the vehicle features a new blacked-out grille, with ‘N’ badging at the side. The front bumper has been redesigned as well, featuring a wide airdam and a lip spoiler. The vehicle sports the signature Performance Blue colour with blacked-out pillars and roof, which we’ve seen on other N models as well.

The vehicle gets a new set of wheels, larger than stock with low profile tyres. We also see side skirts and rear bumper skirts here, and the ORVMs have been blacked out. The rest of the design doesn’t feature any major changes though. The car gets a pair of roof rails, and the wheel arches get black plastic cladding.

The headlamp setup remains unchanged; the upper section consists of LED DRLs and LED turn indicators, while the main headlamps sit lower in the bumper with an LED DRL ring surrounding each. The rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillars, which gives the vehicle a faux two-door look. This digitally rendered Hyundai Casper N surely look hot, and we’d love it if the South Korean car giant actually decides to make one!

The chances of that happening are low though, as the Casper is designed as an affordable city commuter. Hyundai Casper will be available with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre NA petrol unit (76 PS), while the second one will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (100 PS). Both engines will come mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission, which will send power to the front wheels.

Previously, it was believed that the Casper would be launched in the Indian market as well. However, new reports suggest that this won’t be the case. Hyundai has decided not to bring it here, mainly due to its tiny dimensions; the Casper is even smaller than the Santro in length.