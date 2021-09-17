Hyundai Casper Bookings Cross 12,000 Mark In Just One Day

On just day one, bookings for Hyundai Casper crossed the 12,000 mark, and even South Korea’s President has placed an order!

Hyundai has officially launched the Casper micro-SUV in its home market. In just a day after bookings opened, the vehicle managed to garner over 12,000 bookings, one of which was from South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in! Hyundai Casper is a rather tiny vehicle, measuring only 3,595mm long, 1,595mm wide, and 1,575mm tall, but it still offers decent space in the cabin.

The Casper is strictly a four-seater model, but all four seats offer good comfort and support. Both the front seats can be folded down flat, a world-first for a production car, and can thus serve as make-shift camping tables. The rear seats can individually slide forward and backwards by 160mm, and can even recline by up to 39 degrees, which is great for rear passenger comfort.

There are a lot of features and equipment on offer here, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-digital instrument console, a multi-function steering wheel (with two-spoke, flat-bottom design), automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, ventilated driver seat, etc.

A lot of safety features are available as well, including 7-airbags, TPMS, forward collision avoidance assist, autonomous emergency brakes, rear collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, driver attention monitor, etc. The vehicle also gets driving modes, or as Hyundai calls it, rough road modes – Snow, Sand, Mud.

The exterior design is extremely eye-catchy, with inspiration taken from other Hyundai SUVs and crossovers. The front end features a split headlamp setup with a flat nose. The side profile is boxy, and rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillars. The rear section features brake lights on the tailgate, while the turn indicators and parking lights are positioned on the bumper.

In the South Korean market, there are two engine options available on Hyundai Casper – a 1.0L NA petrol unit (76 PS) and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (100 PS). Both come paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to the front wheels.

Hyundai Casper is offered in three trim levels, namely Smart (13,850,000 Won), Modern (15,900,000 Won), and Inspiration (18,700,000 Won). Optional extras like a sunroof and Active body kit are available as well here. The vehicle likely won’t be launched in India, as its tiny dimensions and 4-seat configuration wouldn’t be ideal for our market.