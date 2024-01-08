Hyundai Cars January 2024 Discounts In India – Up To Rs. 2 Lakh

Hyundai is offering attractive discounts on its MY 2024 and MY 2023 stocks in January 2024 and here we have listed them

In the month of January 2024, Hyundai is offering good discount deals on its MY 2024 and MY 2023 stocks. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios petrol gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 while its CNG version is offered with a stock discount of up to Rs. 30,000.

The Aura petrol has it at Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the petrol and CNG variants respectively. The i20 premium hatchback is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 only while the new-gen Verna comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 25,000.

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV is sold with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and the Tucson is available with a hefty cash discount of Rs. 50,000 for the MY 2024 stock. The second largest carmaker in the country is selling its MY 2023 versions with more attractive discounts and benefits to clear out the existing stocks.

S.No Hyundai Cars MY 2024 Stock 1. Grand i10 Nios Petrol Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 3. Hyundai Aura Petrol Rs. 5,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 4. Hyundai Aura CNG Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 5. Hyundai I20 Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus 6. Hyundai Verna Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 15,000 Exchange 7. Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus 8. Hyundai Tucson Rs. 50,000 Cash Discount

The Grand i10 Nios petrol is sold with a total discount of up to Rs. 30,000 for the MY 2023 version and all the below mentioned discounts are subject to availability and place. The CNG variant has it at a total of RS. 45,000 (Rs. 35,000 cash discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus).

The Hyundai Aura petrol comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 while its CNG iteration gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The 2023 MY Hyundai i20 is sold with up to Rs. 60,000 benefits on select stocks while the Verna gets benefits of up to Rs. 55,000.

S.No Hyundai Cars MY 2023 Stock 1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Petrol Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Rs. 35,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 3. Hyundai Aura Petrol Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 4. Hyundai Aura CNG Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange 5. Hyundai I20 Rs. 60,000 Benefits 6. Hyundai Verna Rs. 55,000 Benefits 7. Hyundai Creta Pre FL Rs. 50,000 Benefits 8. Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 45,000 Benefits 9. Hyundai Tucson Rs. 2,00,000 Benefits

The pre-facelift Creta is retailed with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 while the Alcazar can be purchased with Rs. 45,000 benefits in the first month of the new calendar year. The Tucson, which is also due a facelift this year, gets massive benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh.