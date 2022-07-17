Hyundai Cars Discount [July 2022] – Santro, Nios, Aura, i20, Xcent, Kona

Check the latest July 2022 discounts and offers on new Hyundai cars in India

Hyundai recently introduced updated discounts and offers for the buyers of its cars like the Santro, Nios, Aura, i20, Xcent Prime and Kona for the month of July 2022. After the latest discounts, the Hyundai cars now offer an even better VFM for the package that they offer to the buyers. Here is everything that you should know about the latest Hyundai car discounts in India in July 2022.

The Hyundai Santro is available with a maximum cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the base Era variants while all other variants have a maximum cash discount of Rs 15,000. It is worth noting that no discounts are being offered on the CNG version of the car. In addition to this, the buyers will get an exchange bonus and corporate discounts worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

The Grand i10 Nios gets a maximum discount worth Rs 10,000 while the Turbo variants get a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000. Other discounts include Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

All the variants of the Hyundai Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 except for the CNG version. Just like other Hyundai cars, the Aura also gets an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Needless to say, a corporate discount worth Rs 3,000 is also on offer.

The new i20 takes on the rivals like the Tata Altroz and the Maruti Baleno and the Magna and Sportz variants of this premium hatch are available with a cash discount worth Rs 10,000. While no corporate discount is being offered with the i20, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 is on offer on these two variants.

The Xcent Prime and the Hyundai Kona EV are available with a maximum cash discount of Rs 50,000 while no other discounts are being offered with these models.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro Rs 10,000 (Era) Rs 15,000 (Other Variants) Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 35,000 (Turbo) Rs 10,000 (CNG and Other) Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai Aura Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai i20 Rs 10,000 (Era, Sportz) 0 Hyundai Venue 0 0 Hyundai Verna 0 0 Hyundai Creta 0 0 Hyundai Elantra 0 0 Hyundai Tucson 0 0 Hyundai Kona Rs 50,000 0 Hyundai Xcent Prime Rs 50,000 0

No discounts are on offer with cars like the Venue, Creta, Verna, Elantra, and the Tucson