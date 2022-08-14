Hyundai Cars Discount [August 2022] – From Grand i10 Nios to i20

Up to Rs 48,000 discounts and offers are currently being offered by Hyundai on select cars in the Indian market in the month of August 2022

The August 2022 discounts and other offers were recently shared by Hyundai for many of its cars including the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the new i20. Here are all the details you should know about all the latest offers this month.

To start with, the Grand i10 Nios in India is available with up to Rs 48,000 worth of discounts and offers, but on select variants. While no cash discount is being offered on the 1.2L variants, the turbo variants on the other hand get a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000.

Likewise, no cash discount is being offered on other CNG variants of the car. In addition to this, a maximum exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 3,000 is being offered as standard with all the variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 35,000 (Turbo) Nil (1.2L Non-Turbo, CNG) Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai Aura Rs 35,000 (Turbo) Rs 10,000 (1.2L Non-Turbo) Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Hyundai i20 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 (On Select Variants)

The Hyundai Aura on the other hand gets a cash discount worth Rs 35,000 on turbo variants while the non-turbo variants get a maximum cash discount of Rs 10,000 only. Just like the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura is also available with a standard discount of Rs 13,000 that include Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 worth of corporate discount.

A maximum cash discount worth Rs 10,000 is being offered for the buyers of the new Hyundai i20 while select variants also get an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and a corporate bonus worth Rs 3,000.

No discounts are being offered for the buyers of the newly launched Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta, and the Hyundai Elantra. Hyundai will launch the new generation Tucson in India on August 10, 2022 and it will be followed by the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle later this year while the Venue N Line is also likely. In 2023, the facelifted Creta is expected to be launched as well.